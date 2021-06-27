18,428 Shares in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in D8 in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in D8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in D8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in D8 by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management grew its holdings in D8 by 379.1% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 164,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 130,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Get D8 alerts:

Shares of DEH stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. D8 Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.92.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH).

Receive News & Ratings for D8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.