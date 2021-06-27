1,909 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $146.69 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.71. The company has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.59.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

