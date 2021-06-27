$195.30 Million in Sales Expected for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will post $195.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.20 million and the lowest is $194.99 million. Knowles posted sales of $152.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year sales of $857.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $853.13 million to $860.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $918.97 million, with estimates ranging from $892.40 million to $933.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Knowles news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $168,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,983 in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

KN stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

