$20.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report $20.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.75 billion and the highest is $22.54 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $11.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $87.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.02 billion to $89.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $92.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.49 billion to $93.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 35,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

PSX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.04. 8,032,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,679. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.