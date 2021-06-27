21,945 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,945 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,000. Expedia Group accounts for about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1,099.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,562 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 871,651 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $150,029,000 after purchasing an additional 271,370 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,931 shares of company stock worth $20,699,263. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $170.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

