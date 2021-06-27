$23.83 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to report $23.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.40 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year sales of $99.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.60 million to $101.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $129.49 million, with estimates ranging from $122.47 million to $136.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RADI opened at $14.46 on Thursday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98.

In other news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo bought 925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $19,292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $2,050,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $16,072,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $4,421,000. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

