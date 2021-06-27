24,960 Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $46.41 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -580.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.16.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.95.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

