2,500 Shares in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 802.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $230,468.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,026.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,321.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 495 shares of company stock worth $40,066. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $80.14 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $75.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.54%.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

