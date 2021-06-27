26,354 Shares in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

ACES opened at $74.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.06.

