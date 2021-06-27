26,818 Shares in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in View in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in View during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in View during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in View during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in View during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIEW opened at $8.38 on Friday. View, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that View, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on View in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on View in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on View in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

