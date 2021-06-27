$278.60 Million in Sales Expected for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will report $278.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $274.20 million to $285.30 million. Alkermes reported sales of $247.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,887,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,870. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 0.98. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.75.

In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 568,529 shares of company stock valued at $12,456,457. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 15.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 171.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 114,758 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 511,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,141,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,321,000 after purchasing an additional 409,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

