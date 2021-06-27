$278.72 Million in Sales Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will report sales of $278.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270.48 million and the highest is $283.59 million. Ferro posted sales of $204.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ferro.

Get Ferro alerts:

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Ferro’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOE. Gabelli restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the first quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ferro in the first quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOE opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.55. Ferro has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferro (FOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.