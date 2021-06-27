$3.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce $3.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the highest is $3.57 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $13.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.00 billion to $14.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of JWN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.42. 5,379,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,700. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 87.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

