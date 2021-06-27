$306.30 Million in Sales Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to post $306.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $305.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.60 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $303.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,990,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,800 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total value of $3,076,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,956,474.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,468 shares of company stock worth $14,015,329. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICUI stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.04. The company had a trading volume of 236,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,702. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.72. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $171.05 and a fifty-two week high of $227.07.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

