328,300 Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Bought by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 328,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,605,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 0.22% of Cousins Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,103,000 after buying an additional 176,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,471,000 after acquiring an additional 733,176 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Cousins Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,588,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,702,000 after acquiring an additional 379,024 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,998,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,704,000 after acquiring an additional 467,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,375,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,685,000 after purchasing an additional 699,077 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 44.60%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.