3,415,500 Shares in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,415,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,848,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHHCU. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,255,000.

DHHCU stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

