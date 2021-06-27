3,435 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.22 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.11. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,242,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,462 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,476. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

