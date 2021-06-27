3,740 Shares in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 42.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM opened at $101.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.63.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

