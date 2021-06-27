$376.35 Million in Sales Expected for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will report $376.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $398.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $354.30 million. Coherent reported sales of $298.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Shares of COHR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $263.89. The company had a trading volume of 265,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,648. Coherent has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

