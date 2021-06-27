39,000 Shares in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 48.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KODK opened at $8.95 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

