$41.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will report $41.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.94 billion to $41.42 billion. Cigna reported sales of $39.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $166.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.00 billion to $166.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $176.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $175.50 billion to $178.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,480,878.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,995 shares of company stock worth $67,411,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,214,137,000 after purchasing an additional 122,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,800,067,000 after buying an additional 68,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,146,935,000 after buying an additional 85,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.10. 3,411,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,856. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.