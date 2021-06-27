$548.04 Million in Sales Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to announce $548.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $538.05 million to $554.67 million. LHC Group reported sales of $487.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

Shares of LHCG opened at $204.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $164.70 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.75.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Finally, Rinet Co LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter worth $5,356,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.