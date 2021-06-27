5,878 Shares in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Bought by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,479,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,511,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,151,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Denbury alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $79.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.75 and a beta of 3.78. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.