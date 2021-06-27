$637.00 Million in Sales Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report $637.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $632.80 million to $640.30 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $583.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

FFIV stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.76. 689,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.48. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total transaction of $54,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $274,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,101 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,124. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in F5 Networks by 437.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $11,107,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

