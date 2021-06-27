6,580 Shares in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $720,223. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLO opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.09. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $46.85.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

