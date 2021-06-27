$687.10 Million in Sales Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report $687.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $686.00 million and the highest is $688.20 million. Green Plains reported sales of $417.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPRE. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 49,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after acquiring an additional 488,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,444,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

