$688.12 Million in Sales Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will announce sales of $688.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $686.00 million to $690.23 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $527.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

Shares of EEFT stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $145.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,797. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -540.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.35.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,988,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,632,000 after purchasing an additional 362,467 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 407,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,395,000 after purchasing an additional 356,993 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,508,000 after purchasing an additional 282,732 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,427,000 after purchasing an additional 269,009 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.