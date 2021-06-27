$733.09 Million in Sales Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to post sales of $733.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $719.30 million to $740.50 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $678.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,206 shares of company stock worth $9,193,637. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,759,000 after acquiring an additional 228,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,540,000 after acquiring an additional 83,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,263,000 after acquiring an additional 139,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,581,000 after acquiring an additional 77,376 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,947 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $174.70. 1,854,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,592. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.43. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

