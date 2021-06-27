$815.63 Million in Sales Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will announce $815.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $814.20 million to $817.06 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $688.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on VMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

VMI stock traded up $4.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.93. 224,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,609. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $104.80 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,929,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,599,000 after buying an additional 149,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,204,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $135,442,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 501,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,246,000 after buying an additional 136,554 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

