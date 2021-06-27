874 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 874 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LH stock opened at $267.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $159.24 and a 52 week high of $280.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.42.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.69.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

