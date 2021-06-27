$92.25 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will announce sales of $92.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.17 million and the highest is $95.40 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $93.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $366.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $358.77 million to $376.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $366.47 million, with estimates ranging from $356.75 million to $382.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. G.Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,767,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 128,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,160,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,739,000 after buying an additional 126,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,436,000 after buying an additional 121,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 129.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,706,000 after buying an additional 113,605 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGBN opened at $57.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.17. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

