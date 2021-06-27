9,406 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE opened at $56.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.82.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.