9,435 Shares in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,435 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canon during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Canon during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Canon by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Canon by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canon alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAJ. Mizuho lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of CAJ opened at $23.51 on Friday. Canon Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.63.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.