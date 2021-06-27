Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAX. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 109,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 49,712 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 38,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,941,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 62,802 shares in the last quarter. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FAX stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.