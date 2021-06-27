Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

ACHC stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

