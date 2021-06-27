Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Acadia Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 72.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Acadia Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 666.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

