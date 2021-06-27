Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 306 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 9.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 17.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $84.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

