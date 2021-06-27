Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,299 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Black Knight by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,898,000 after buying an additional 1,118,164 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Black Knight by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,190,000 after buying an additional 577,567 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 170.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,845,000 after buying an additional 330,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 508.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKI. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

NYSE:BKI opened at $78.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.58. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

