Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,580.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $64.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $65.46.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

