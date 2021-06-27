Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 3,465 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,305,000 after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,749,000 after purchasing an additional 420,890 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,843,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,082,000 after acquiring an additional 123,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $122,675,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,784,000 after acquiring an additional 181,635 shares during the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

WPC opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.36. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.51.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.40%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

