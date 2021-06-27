Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First Choice Bancorp worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 564,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Choice Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 313.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCBP stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $358.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.00. First Choice Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.95.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.09 million for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 12.34%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

