Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE:ADN opened at C$19.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of C$13.66 and a 52-week high of C$21.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$327.73 million and a P/E ratio of 10.36.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$25.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.38.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

