Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Susquehanna from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s current price.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.14.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $294.66 on Friday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $210.15 and a twelve month high of $297.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,048 shares of company stock worth $6,328,010 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

