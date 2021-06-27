ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ACM Research in the first quarter worth about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ACM Research by 2,482.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ACM Research in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the first quarter worth about $228,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $103.70 on Friday. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $56.23 and a 52-week high of $144.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

