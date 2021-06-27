Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Gap Up to $13.99

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.99, but opened at $14.37. Adagene shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 432 shares changing hands.

ADAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adagene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Adagene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Adagene in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.57 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adagene in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $620.16 million and a PE ratio of -5.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Adagene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,573,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at $15,051,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at $10,871,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at $8,230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at $8,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

