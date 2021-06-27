Adavale Resources Limited (ASX:ADD) Insider Rodney Chittenden Purchases 120,945 Shares

Adavale Resources Limited (ASX:ADD) insider Rodney Chittenden bought 120,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$10,159.38 ($7,256.70).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.07, a current ratio of 11.46 and a quick ratio of 11.46.
Adavale Resources Company Profile
Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Adavale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adavale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.