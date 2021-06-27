ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures and sells optical and Ethernetbased networking solutions. It serves telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities and government agencies. ADVA Optical Networking SE is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

OTCMKTS ADVOF opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $685.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. ADVA Optical Networking had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $174.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ADVA Optical Networking will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADVA Optical Networking (ADVOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.