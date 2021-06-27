AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Shares Down 0.4%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) were down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.44 and last traded at $25.46. Approximately 5,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 13,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.93% of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

