Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction and non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited is based in Shenzhen, China. “

AIH opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.91.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 213.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 35,978 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $261,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $120,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

