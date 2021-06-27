Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of AFN stock traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$37.61. The stock had a trading volume of 51,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,881. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$25.24 and a one year high of C$48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$706.21 million and a PE ratio of -2,507.33.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$253.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.3099999 EPS for the current year.

AFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital initiated coverage on Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.00.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.